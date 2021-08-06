Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will report sales of $2.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.42 billion. Ryder System posted sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year sales of $9.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on R. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

NYSE R traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.99. The company had a trading volume of 596 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.55. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently -829.63%.

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 13,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $1,099,598.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $77,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,645 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,482. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,386,000 after buying an additional 772,768 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,559,000 after buying an additional 148,123 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,239,000 after purchasing an additional 185,346 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $52,324,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 89.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 750,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,770,000 after purchasing an additional 354,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

