SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Hits $1.02 on Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $728,083.64 and approximately $85,299.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00046979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00110356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.00147570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,650.90 or 1.00110212 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002677 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.98 or 0.00824938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 742,810 coins and its circulating supply is 715,668 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

