Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Safety Insurance Group has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,963. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Safety Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $87.98. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.79.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

