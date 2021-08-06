Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SBH. Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sally Beauty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $18.77 on Monday. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,621,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,851,000 after purchasing an additional 853,512 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,007,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,655,000 after purchasing an additional 271,129 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,574,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,385,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,025,000 after acquiring an additional 185,945 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

