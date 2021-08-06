SALT Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $19,119.00 (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, SALT has traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $21.19 million and approximately $19,119.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00058050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00017347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.80 or 0.00896917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00098732 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00042554 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.