Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target Lowered to C$12.75 at National Bank Financial

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its target price dropped by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$12.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.98.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.34. 62,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,113. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 22.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,494,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after purchasing an additional 813,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,821,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,435 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 299,548 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth $8,000,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 3.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,847 shares in the last quarter. 39.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

