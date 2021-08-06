Saputo (TSE:SAP) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Saputo to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.00.

Get Saputo alerts:

Shares of SAP stock traded up C$0.32 on Friday, hitting C$36.46. The company had a trading volume of 142,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,461. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$31.85 and a twelve month high of C$42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of C$15.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.03.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.64 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.