Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 195.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 87.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAR opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $294.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.70. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $28.25.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.13%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

