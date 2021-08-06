Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

SAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.70. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $294.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.70.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at $203,000. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

