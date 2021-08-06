Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Acquires 459 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 16.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACWI. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of ACWI opened at $103.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.84. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $103.17.

