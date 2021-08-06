Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 2,176.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter worth $7,583,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at $3,689,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at $1,036,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the first quarter worth about $4,052,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $99.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.94. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

