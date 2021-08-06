Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,137 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $125.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.15. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

