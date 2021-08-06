Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 14,943 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,221,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8,295.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 99,797 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 193,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after buying an additional 12,952 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL stock opened at $69.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XEL. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

In related news, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $683,157.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,590 shares of company stock worth $10,121,819. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

