Schroder Investment Management Group Has $4.73 Million Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Nordson were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson in the first quarter valued at about $36,250,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,180,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Nordson by 27.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Nordson by 40.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 15.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,708,000 after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,293 shares of company stock worth $4,240,375 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NDSN opened at $225.50 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $229.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.54.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDSN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.75.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

