Schroder Investment Management Group Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.12% of 360 DigiTech worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.53. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.02.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $549.35 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

QFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet cut 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, CLSA lowered their target price on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

