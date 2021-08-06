Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,957 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.48% of MarineMax worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 23.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,584,000 after buying an additional 782,730 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,702,000 after buying an additional 13,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,317,000 after buying an additional 39,758 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 22,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 21.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,391,000 after buying an additional 44,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $1,754,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 118,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,329,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $274,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,290. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HZO opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $70.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.78.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

HZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

