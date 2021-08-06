Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,878,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,296 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,240,000 after acquiring an additional 349,651 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,993,000 after acquiring an additional 265,546 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after acquiring an additional 362,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,017,000 after acquiring an additional 151,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $260.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.18.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

