Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 89,982 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 640,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,982 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.80. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $15.06.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 8.74%. Research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.0881 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

TV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

