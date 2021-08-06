Schroders (LON:SDR) PT Raised to GBX 3,700

Schroders (LON:SDR) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SDR. Barclays raised their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,675 ($48.01) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Schroders to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) target price on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,603.57 ($47.08).

LON SDR opened at GBX 3,681 ($48.09) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,586.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.40 billion and a PE ratio of 18.69. Schroders has a 12-month low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,728 ($48.71). The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 37 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Schroders’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

In other news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 5,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,600 ($47.03), for a total value of £190,872 ($249,375.49). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 12,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,550 ($46.38), for a total transaction of £448,152 ($585,513.46). Insiders sold 81,513 shares of company stock valued at $291,424,770 in the last ninety days.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

