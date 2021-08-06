Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $58.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Schroders alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Schroders in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schroders presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHNWF opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. Schroders has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.49.

About Schroders

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schroders (SHNWF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.