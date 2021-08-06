Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Trading Up 0.4%

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $26.19. 37,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 78,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 221,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,000. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF comprises 4.1% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. owned about 6.93% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.