Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 7.0% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned about 0.11% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $35,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.49. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,973. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.24. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $107.29.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

