Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International has increased its dividend by 4.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,430. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $50.78.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 19.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

