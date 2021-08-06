ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Stock Price Down 0.6%

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. 58,028 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 28,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70.
ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.
About ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)
ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.
Read More: Black Swan
Receive News & Ratings for ScION Tech Growth II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScION Tech Growth II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.