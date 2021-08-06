ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Stock Price Down 0.6%

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. 58,028 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 28,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70.

Get ScION Tech Growth II alerts:

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.12% of ScION Tech Growth II as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for ScION Tech Growth II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScION Tech Growth II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.