Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Scor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Commerzbank raised Scor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of Scor stock opened at $2.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02. Scor has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2178 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Scor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

