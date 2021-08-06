Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%.

Shares of STNG stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $14.93. 1,921,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,277. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $867.33 million, a PE ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DNB Markets raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

