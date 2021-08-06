Scout Investments Inc. Has $14.32 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $14,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. DNB Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $103.10 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $103.21. The stock has a market cap of $242.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

