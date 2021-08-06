Scout Investments Inc. Makes New $22.74 Million Investment in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 306,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,740,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,510,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,641,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,808,000 after purchasing an additional 229,272 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 416.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 136,435 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 107.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 254,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,562,000 after purchasing an additional 131,953 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.78. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $82.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 12.28%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.33.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

