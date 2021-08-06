Scout Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 98,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,206,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Parker-Hannifin at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 149,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,836,000 after purchasing an additional 25,043 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $300.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $185.69 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.66.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PH. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.64.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

