Scout Investments Inc. Sells 20,993 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,993 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.11% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $15,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $286.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.32 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 113.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SEDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.78.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,349.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 285,421 shares in the company, valued at $73,955,435.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total value of $86,520.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,005 shares of company stock valued at $9,322,727. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

