ScS Group (LON:SCS) Given New GBX 360 Price Target at Peel Hunt

ScS Group (LON:SCS) had its price objective boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research report report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of ScS Group in a report on Thursday.

SCS stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 311 ($4.06). 157,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 800.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.22 million and a P/E ratio of 9.81. ScS Group has a twelve month low of GBX 150.26 ($1.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 340.50 ($4.45).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th.

ScS Group

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

