ScS Group (LON:SCS) PT Raised to GBX 360 at Peel Hunt

ScS Group (LON:SCS) had its price objective boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research note released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of ScS Group in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of ScS Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Get ScS Group alerts:

SCS traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 311 ($4.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,336. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 800.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of £118.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81. ScS Group has a one year low of GBX 150.26 ($1.96) and a one year high of GBX 340.50 ($4.45).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th.

About ScS Group

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for ScS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.