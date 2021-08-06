Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.55.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX traded up $1.82 on Friday, hitting $92.72. The company had a trading volume of 77,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

