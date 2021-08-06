Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.94. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.92 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.84.

FANG opened at $79.83 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $7,971,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. WBI Investments acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,489,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

