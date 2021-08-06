Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Avient Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avient in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVNT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

AVNT opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.82. Avient has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 15,691.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Avient by 735.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

