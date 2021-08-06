SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 16.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 628,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,730 shares during the quarter. SeaWorld Entertainment accounts for approximately 1.1% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $31,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,601,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEAS traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.33. The stock had a trading volume of 107,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,180. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.54. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. Equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

