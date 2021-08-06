SEGRO (LON:SGRO) PT Raised to GBX 1,100 at Royal Bank of Canada

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,168.14 ($15.26).

SEGRO stock opened at GBX 1,261.50 ($16.48) on Monday. SEGRO has a 12 month low of GBX 864.40 ($11.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,284 ($16.78). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,134.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The company has a market cap of £15.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

In other SEGRO news, insider Andy Gulliford acquired 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,004 ($13.12) per share, with a total value of £3,594.32 ($4,696.00).

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

