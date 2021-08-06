Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.99, but opened at $5.68. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 9,855 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $568.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

