Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.99.

WTTR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,131. The company has a market capitalization of $574.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.82. Select Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 142,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 46,898 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 438.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 126,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

