Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.91-3.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85-6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.91 billion.Select Medical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.910-$3.080 EPS.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.20.

In other news, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $401,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,877.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $186,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,040 shares of company stock worth $7,030,233. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

