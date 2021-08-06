Senior (LON:SNR) Price Target Raised to GBX 180 at Berenberg Bank

Senior (LON:SNR) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.70% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 177 ($2.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Senior from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 137.83 ($1.80).

Shares of LON:SNR traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 168.70 ($2.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35. The firm has a market cap of £707.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 157.13. Senior has a 12 month low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 186.71 ($2.44).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

