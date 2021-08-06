Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.37 million, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $6.09.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 39.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $147,000. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

