Sentinel (DVPN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $167,182.00

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $66.42 million and $167,182.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 11,453,616,120 coins and its circulating supply is 3,754,958,350 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.