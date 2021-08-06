Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,148 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK opened at $125.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.15. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

