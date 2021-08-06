Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.02. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $78.41.

