Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 614 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 368.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 171,949 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 392,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,646,000 after purchasing an additional 198,344 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 76,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

