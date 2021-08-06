Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 14,197 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.36.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

In other news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

