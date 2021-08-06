Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 17,248 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,248 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.81.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,343 shares of company stock worth $33,280,061. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $112.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $122.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

