Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 97.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,425 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.5% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $242.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

