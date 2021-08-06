Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 126 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $233.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.88. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 22.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

